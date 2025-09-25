Heavy commercial vehicles older than 35 years will not be allowed on city roads in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed an age limit on heavy commercial vehicles, including buses, prohibiting those 35 years or older from operating within cities and setting a maximum age cap of 25 years for vehicles operating on inter-city routes.

According to the amendments to the Sindh Motor Vehicle Rules, notified on Tuesday, the commercial vehicles older than 20 years operating on inter-provincial routes won’t be issued road permits.

Talking to Dawn, Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon, who also holds the portfolio of transport department, said on Wednesday that the amendments aimed to protect lives and property, decrease accident rates, and enhance transparency in the traffic system.

He pointed out that old and poorly maintained heavy vehicles were a primary cause of traffic accidents in the province, including Karachi.

Sindh govt sets age limit for vehicles to improve road safety

“The new regulations mandate that heavy vehicles must have a valid fitness certificate and necessary safety devices to operate on roads,” he added.

He said that permits would not be issued for vehicles older than 20 years on inter-provincial routes. “Vehicles older than 25 years will not be allowed on inter-city routes, and the maximum age limit for vehicles operating within cities has been fixed at 35 years,” he added.

Mr Memon said that heavy commercial vehicles were now required to secure fitness certificates from the transport department-approved centres.

“Non-compliance will result in substantial penalties for vehicle owners, with all fines mandatorily paid online directly into the provincial government’s account,” he added.

The transport minister said that the law would be implemented within a one-year period, during which all vehicles must pass a roadworthiness test. “In the initial phase, minor infractions will incur petty fines, with escalating penalties for repeat offences — up to Rs200,000 for a second violation and Rs300,000 for a third,” he added.

The transport minister said that the provincial government had mandated all heavy and light commercial vehicles to install tracking and security systems. “Required features include GPS tracking, high-definition front and rear cameras, a driver monitoring camera, and a 360-degree camera system,” he added.

Mr Memon stated that underrun protection guards would be mandatory to prevent smaller vehicles and motorcycles from being crushed in accidents.

He said that the safety devices were required to be fully operational. “Vehicles won’t be registered, issued fitness certificates, granted permits, or allowed ownership transfer without verification that these systems are functioning properly,” he added.

The transport minister said that failure to install or deliberate damage to the required systems would result in substantial fines and temporary vehicle impounding. “If the issue isn’t resolved within 14 days, the vehicle’s registration will be permanently cancelled,” he added.

Mr Memon said that the amendments had been introduced to safeguard lives and property, reduce accidents, and make the traffic system more transparent through modern technology.

He said the installation of modern tracking and camera systems would not only support the enforcement of traffic laws but also help identify the causes of accidents and ensure transparent investigations. “Heavy fines will be imposed for any violations, and unsafe vehicles will not be allowed on the roads,” he made it clear.

The senior minister said that the provincial government had taken these tough decisions to protect lives and property, and they would be enforced without exception.

“Clear instructions have been issued to the traffic police, excise police, and transport authorities that no concessions are to be made in the implementation of these laws,” he added.

He said the adoption of this modern system would not only provide relief to citizens but also help develop the transport sector along modern lines.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025