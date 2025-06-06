Sindh bans four-seater rickshaws, outsources fitness checks in traffic law overhaul

In a bid to tighten traffic regulation enforcement, the Sindh government on Friday approved a set of sweeping legal changes, including a ban on four-seater rickshaws, mandatory third-party vehicle fitness checks, and sharp increases in traffic violation fines, as part of an overhaul aimed at improving road safety and accountability.

The decision comes as Karachi grapples with a surge in traffic accidents, particularly involving dumpers and water tankers, that killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data. The spate of deadly incidents triggered protests over citizens’ deaths, prompting the provincial government to ban heavy vehicles during daytime hours and require them to obtain fitness certificates.

According to a statement from the home department, Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar chaired the meeting to discuss necessary amendments to the Motor Vehicles Rules in light of the alarming increase in the number of accidents in the province.

Briefed by the secretaries of law and transport, as well as the inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of traffic police, the meeting “approved plans to outsource vehicle fitness certification to third parties and enforce a ban on four-seater rickshaws,” the statement said.

According to the statement, key decisions taken during the meeting included mandatory fitness certification for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles, and outsourcing vehicle fitness evaluations to third parties.

Lanjar stated, “The services of third parties will be engaged for issuing fitness certificates, while formal memoranda of understanding (MoUs) will be signed with them in compliance with all applicable regulations.”

The meeting also decided to ban the sale of tinted windows, fancy lights, and sirens, whether online or at physical shops.

Participants unanimously approved legal amendments to enforce a complete ban on four-seater rickshaws, the statement said, adding that Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla assured full support from the excise department in enforcing traffic regulations by ensuring that no registration or route permits will be issued for four-seater or larger rickshaws like Qingqi, as many accidents have taken place due to rickshaws colliding with trucks.

He further said that a crackdown will be launched against any such vehicles found operating on the roads. While promising a prompt completion of the vehicle fitness service structure, he asserted that strict enforcement of fitness requirements would follow.

Chawla also made it mandatory for water tankers and dumpers to install trackers and sensors. It was decided that a comprehensive draft of the new regulations would be prepared and submitted to the Sindh government for approval and ratification.

Minister Lanjar added that to reduce traffic congestion, accidents, and rule violations, only 1x2 seater rickshaws would be allowed on the roads. Strict fines were also approved, including:

Rs200,000 for wrong-way driving by government vehicles,

Rs25,000 for motorcyclists driving against traffic,

Rs100,000 for four-wheelers violating one-way rules,

Rs25,000 for motorcyclists and PKR 50,000 for car drivers without a driving license,

Rs100,000 for first-time offences of one-wheeling or drifting, increasing to PKR 200,000 and PKR 300,000 for repeat offences.

Additionally, Lanjar approved the mandatory installation of at least five cameras in heavy/load-carrying vehicles.

It was decided that e-challans for traffic violations would be delivered to vehicle owners’ registered home addresses. Vehicles with unpaid fines will not be allowed to be sold or transferred.

He further said that the traffic, transport, and excise systems would be interlinked and moved online, and announced the appointment of a dedicated traffic magistrate to handle traffic law offence cases, per the statement.