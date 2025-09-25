KTH medical director appointed

PESHAWAR: Associate professor Dr Awais Naeem has been appointed medical director of the medical teaching institution Khyber Teaching Hospital.

His appointment was ordered by the board of governors Khyber Teaching Hospital, Khyber Medical College (KMC) and Khyber College of Dentistry on the recommendation of selection committee on Wednesday. He will serve on the post for five years.

A senior physician at the KTH, Dr Awais has vast experience to his credit with qualification from UK. Having more than 10-year experience, he is the chairman of department of medicines at the KMC and sits in the institution-based practice (IBP) in evening addition to examining patients at the outpatient department at the KTH in morning shift.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025