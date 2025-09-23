E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Punjab govt will use relief cards for flood victims instead of aiding them through BISP: Azma Bokhari

Dawn.com Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 10:24pm

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Tuesday that the provincial government would use issue relief cards to the flood victims on their personal names using its own resources instead of using the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to assist them.

Addressing a press conference at the Directorate General Public Relations, the provincial minister emphasised that disaster relief should not be politicised.

“The relief cards will ensure that help reaches the right people without making them suffer further. We are focused on serving, not politicising,” she said.

“Should we take advice from those who have turned Sindh into archaeological ruins?” she added, taking a jibe at the Sindh government.

The provincial minister criticised those who she claimed were using the crisis to “advance their political agendas”.

“Our focus is on relief and rehabilitation. Not everything should be turned into politics,” she said. “These relief buses and programmes are for the people, not for headlines.”

The Punjab government has announced a compensation package including Rs20,000 per acre for crop loss, Rs1 million for completely destroyed homes, Rs500,000 for partially damaged homes, and Rs500,000 for the loss of cattle.

“All of these funds are from the Punjab government’s own resources. We haven’t asked anyone for financial aid,” Bokhari emphasised.

“The [Punjab] chief minister and her team are continuously on the ground, working tirelessly in flood-affected areas. You haven’t seen such governance before.”

Despite the disaster, development work in the province has not stalled, the minister claimed. Under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar housing scheme, 80,000 houses are under construction, with the number expected to reach 100,000 by December, she added.

Bokhari highlighted that several federal leaders, including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani — both belonging to the ruling party in Sindh — have acknowledged the Punjab government’s efficient handling of the flood situation.

“Of course, questions can be raised about why preparations weren’t made during previous floods. But this time, we are fully ready on every front,” she said.

Pakistan Floods 2025
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...