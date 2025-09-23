Azma reacts to Sharjeel’s remarks about wheat shortage

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari says the PPP has taken Sindh and Karachi back to the ‘primitive era’.

“It is unfortunate that Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon cares more about Punjab and the federation than about the people of Sindh and Karachi. If Sindh’s people are also placing their trust in Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz then why does Mr Memon refuse to accept it?” she asked in a statement issued here on Monday.

Azma Bokhari further said the PPP leaders only appeared after the rains subsided while CM Maryam and her entire cabinet stood firmly with flood victims.

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto himself has acknowledged Maryam Nawaz’s leadership and performance,” she said and clarified that Punjab faced no wheat shortage as it had ample stock.

Sharjeel Memon has criticised the federal and Punjab governments over the wheat shortage in the wake of devastating floods.

“A sum of Rs300 billion worth of wheat is being imported now which could have been used as a subsidy to local growers. Who benefits from importing such a large quantity of wheat?” he asked.

Abundant flour supply: The Punjab Price Control and Commodities Management department has claimed an abundant supply of flour in the open market with the grinding of more than 400,000 metric tons of wheat during the past 21 days.

A department spokesman says the delivery of over 11.683 million flour bags has been ensured in all districts of the province during this month. In the open market, the spokesman says a 10-kg flour bag is being sold for Rs905, while a 20-kg flour bag is available for Rs1,810.

In the Lahore Division, more than 3.346 million flour bags have been supplied, while in Faisalabad division (over 1.548 million bags); in Rawalpindi division (more than 1.872 million flour bags); in Bahawalpur division (over 1.4 million bags); in DG Khan division (more than 438,000 flour bags); in Multan division, over 523,000 flour bags have been delivered.

Furthermore, in Gujranwala division, more than 969,000 flour bags have been delivered, while in the Sahiwal division, over 425,000 bags have been supplied.

In the Sargodha division, more than 386,000 flour bags were supplied, while in Gujrat division, over 795,500 flour bags were supplied, claims the spokesman.--

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025