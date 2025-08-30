E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Punjab info minister says govt will ‘learn’ from floods

Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 08:56pm

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the government will learn from this year’s floods and take steps to be better prepared once the crisis is over.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan with Shahzad Iqbal’, highlighted that forestation work is underway at the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda), with lakes planned to preserve water.

“Having said this, this is the biggest flood in our province’s history. The CM said today, ‘We need to learn from this’,” Bokhari added. “She also spoke about new, small dams across Punjab. Discussions are happening on a number of topics.

“Pakistan is the biggest target of climate change,” the minister warned. “They are saying that the next monsoon is going to be far worse than this one. We will prepare accordingly and the CM is ready to take any step needed.”

When asked about the purpose of forestation in the area, Bokhari noted that this is another topic that will be discussed with the Punjab CM.

“In my constituency, Shahdara, there are illegal settlements along the riverbed with no records or justification for being there. These are not from decades ago; they are recent.”

The information minister highlighted that climate change will be discussed by the CM once the crisis is over.

