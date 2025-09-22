Sutlej floodwaters pass through breaches at Noraja Bhutta, rising around motorway

The Sutlej River water has been continuously rising since yesterday morning and inundating the flood-affected areas in Lodhran, Multan and Bahawalpur.

The water is passing from three to four breaches on the Noraja Bhutta embankment and rising around the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M5) from Jhangra in the Bahawalpur district to Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil in the Multan district.

As the water level started receding in the Chenab River, the people from the western side of Jalalpur Pirwala had started returning to their villages.

Read more here.