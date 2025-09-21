One killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon

BEIRUT: Lebanon said an Israeli strike killed one person in the south on Saturday, the latest deadly attack despite a months-old ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
A correspondent saw first responders attending the scene in the Marjayoun area, where the partially burnt-out wreckage of a white vehicle sat beside the road.
“The Israeli enemy strike on a vehicle on the Al-Khardali road killed one person,” the health ministry said in a statement.
Israel has continued to carry out attacks on Lebanon despite the November truce that sought to end more than a year of hostilities with the group. It has also maintained troops in five areas of the south it deems strategic. The Israeli military has said previous strikes targeted suspected Hezbollah fighters or facilities. On Friday, Israeli strikes killed two people in the south the military said were Hezbollah operatives.
A day earlier, the Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in several areas after urging civilians to flee.
In the face of heavy US pressure and fears of expanded Israeli strikes, the Lebanese government is seeking to disarm Hezbollah. Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi has said the army will complete the disarmament of its militants in the border area within three months.
The army said Thursday’s strikes took Israeli violations of the ceasefire to 4,500 and warned they risked slowing down Hezbollah’s disarmament.
Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025