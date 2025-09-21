One killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon

BEIRUT: Lebanon said an Israeli strike killed one person in the south on Sat­urday, the latest deadly attack despite a months-old ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

A correspondent saw first responders attending the scene in the Mar­jayoun area, where the partially burnt-out wreckage of a white vehicle sat beside the road.

“The Israeli enemy strike on a vehicle on the Al-Khardali road killed one person,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Israel has continued to carry out attacks on Leb­a­non despite the November truce that sought to end more than a year of hostilities with the group. It has also maintained troops in five areas of the south it deems strategic. The Isra­eli military has said previous strikes targeted suspe­cted Hezbo­l­lah fighters or facilities. On Friday, Israeli strikes kil­led two people in the south the military said were Hezbollah operatives.

A day earlier, the Israeli military said it struck Hez­bollah weapons storage fac­ilities in several areas after urging civilians to flee.

In the face of heavy US pressure and fears of expa­nded Israeli strikes, the Lebanese government is seeking to disarm Hezbo­l­lah. Foreign Minister You­ssef Raggi has said the army will complete the disarmament of its militants in the border area within three months.

The army said Thur­sday’s strikes took Israeli violations of the ceasefire to 4,500 and warned they risked slowing down Hezbollah’s disarmament.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025