E-Paper | September 21, 2025

One killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon

AFP Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 11:10am
RESCUERS inspect a destroyed vehicle at the site of an Israeli strike in Marjayoun, south Lebanon.—AFP
RESCUERS inspect a destroyed vehicle at the site of an Israeli strike in Marjayoun, south Lebanon.—AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon said an Israeli strike killed one person in the south on Sat­urday, the latest deadly attack despite a months-old ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

A correspondent saw first responders attending the scene in the Mar­jayoun area, where the partially burnt-out wreckage of a white vehicle sat beside the road.

“The Israeli enemy strike on a vehicle on the Al-Khardali road killed one person,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Israel has continued to carry out attacks on Leb­a­non despite the November truce that sought to end more than a year of hostilities with the group. It has also maintained troops in five areas of the south it deems strategic. The Isra­eli military has said previous strikes targeted suspe­cted Hezbo­l­lah fighters or facilities. On Friday, Israeli strikes kil­led two people in the south the military said were Hezbollah operatives.

A day earlier, the Israeli military said it struck Hez­bollah weapons storage fac­ilities in several areas after urging civilians to flee.

In the face of heavy US pressure and fears of expa­nded Israeli strikes, the Lebanese government is seeking to disarm Hezbo­l­lah. Foreign Minister You­ssef Raggi has said the army will complete the disarmament of its militants in the border area within three months.

The army said Thur­sday’s strikes took Israeli violations of the ceasefire to 4,500 and warned they risked slowing down Hezbollah’s disarmament.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...