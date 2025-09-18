E-Paper | September 18, 2025

UAE reportedly considering downgrading ties with Israel in case of West Bank annexation

Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 03:41pm

The United Arab Emirates is reportedly considering downgrading ties with Israel and possibly withdrawing its ambassador if Israel annexes the occupied West Bank, according to Al Jazeera.

The UAE is one of a small group of Arab League countries, including Morocco and Bahrain, that have ties with Israel.

Israel has been threatening to annex the occupied West Bank over the last few months in response to calls by European governments to recognise a Palestinian state.

Reuters, citing three unnamed sources, reported that Abu Dhabi will not fully cut ties but may recall its ambassador.

