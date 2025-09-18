Maritime plan positions Gwadar as regional hub

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reaffirmed its focus on integrating the New Gwadar International Airport with the port as part of the five-year Maritime Affairs Action Plan (2025-2029), aiming to transform Gwadar into a regional trade and transit hub.

The commitment was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Wednesday. The plan, aligned with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), seeks to enhance maritime cooperation with China while promoting economic connectivity with Afghanistan, Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

The framework emphasises infrastructure development, including the expansion of Gwadar Port, completion of Free Zone Stage II, and acceleration of East Bay Expressway Phase II to improve inland accessibility. A key component is the integration of the airport with the port to support multi-modal transit and regional logistics.

The plan also supports the adoption of electronic data interchange systems and smart port technologies to integrate Gwadar with Chinese and international shipping networks. Development of port-related industries, cold storage facilities, and warehousing is part of the strategy to facilitate transshipment and regional trade.

Govt plans strategic leap with port and airport integration

Beyond logistics, the framework outlines initiatives for scientific cooperation, industrial development, and maritime tourism. Proposed projects include joint marine science research centres, CPEC-linked industrial parks for fisheries, shipbuilding and aquaculture, as well as tourism ventures along Balochistan’s coast.

Education and human resource development are positioned as cross-cutting priorities, with proposed academic partnerships and training exchanges between Pakistani and Chinese institutions to develop skilled manpower in logistics, port management, and fisheries.

The plan aligns with the Belt and Road Initiative’s “green energy and ocean” objectives, emphasising sustainable use of marine resources and environmental protection. The minister stated that the 2025-2029 action plan reflects Pakistan’s commitment to building a resilient maritime economy and strengthening strategic maritime ties with China under the CPEC framework.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025