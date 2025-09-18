E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Mayor lays foundation stone of Rs1.6bn flyover

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 18, 2025

KARACHI: In a bid to “transform Karachi’s infrastructure”, Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a Rs1.6 billion flyover project aimed at connecting Bhains Colony to the National Highway, with an ambitious completion target of just 100 days.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the mayor described the initiative as a gift to the people from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and said that it would address long-standing issues of traffic congestion.

“Therefore, today, the foundation stone of a four-lane flyover worth Rs1.6bn has been laid,” he said. “This flyover will be constructed by the KMC, with a completion target of 100 days starting from Sept 17. This flyover will not only improve traffic flow in the area but also significantly reduce accidents. Similarly, Mehran Highway is also constructed by this government and soon the public will be informed about the great benefits of this project.”

He said that the provision of modern infrastructure in the city is a top priority for the PPP government and the commencement of work on this project is a major step towards making Karachi a modern city. The construction of the flyover between Bhains Colony and Mehran Highway is also part of this series which will make travel easier for residents, he added.

He also responded to criticism regarding the city’s ongoing development efforts, saying that some quarters were engaged in spreading what he described as negative propaganda.

“Instead of appreciating the good work, a section continues to highlight minor shortcomings,” he said. Referring to recent claims about Shahrah-i-Bhutto being damaged by rains, the mayor said he personally visited the site and found the situation to be contrary to what was being portrayed. He accused critics of distorting facts to mislead the public.

Mayor Wahab announced several new infrastructure initiatives, including a bridge at Azeempura for commuters using Shahrah-i-Bhutto and travelling to the airport. He said the project will be completed within six months.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

