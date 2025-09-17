More words of wisdom from veteran throw Jakub Vadlejch

If any of you are in your thirties, just know that you’re old. At least that’s what Czech Jakub Vadlejch called himself when he spoke to World Athletics after the event.

“I’m already an older guy in the field, so I skipped the third attempt,” the 34-year-old said, adding that he “felt fantastic” tonight.

“I have not felt as good as this in qualification for quite a long time. I’ve had the least ideal season possible. Maybe I gained more on the mental side because qualifications are more about your head.

“It is very difficult — there are 36 great throwers all wanting to get to the final, and 25 are at the level to get there. I will do everything to add more metres in the final, I will even throw myself into pieces,” he said.

“My memories of this stadium and what happened on that night at the [Tokyo 2021] Olympic Games when Neeraj won — it was pure magic.”