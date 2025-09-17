Israel’s military escalation in Gaza will not lead to peace, Germany warns

Israel’s military escalation in Gaza will not lead to peace in the enclave, Germany has warned, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The federal government has always made it clear that it rejects these military operations, which only lead to more deaths, injuries and displacement,” government spokesman Stefan Kornelius told a press briefing in Berlin.

“The federal government is therefore very dismayed by the fate of the civilian population and the humanitarian situation, and in contrast to other governments, we are increasingly less aware of how these military operations can effectively lead to a lasting peace,” he added.

Germany is facing international pressure to agree to EU sanctions against Israel over what the UN has said is a genocide in Gaza.

Asked about the proposed actions, Kornelius said his government “has not yet formed a final opinion” on the EU sanctions plans against Israel.