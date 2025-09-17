E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Security forces kill 5 ‘Indian-sponsored’ terrorists in Khuzdar IBO: ISPR

Dawn.com Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 01:15pm

Security forces earlier this week killed five “Indian-sponsored terrorists” during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The state has designated Balochistan-based groups as Fitna-al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

In a press release, the ISPR said security forces conducted the IBO on the night of 14/15 September on the “reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan”.

“During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the military’s media wing added.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” the ISPR noted.

Sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, according to the ISPR.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” the military reaffirmed.

The operation comes after five security personnel, including an officer, were martyred in an explosion in Balochistan’s Kech district on Monday.

Over the weekend, security forces had killed 31 terrorists in two separate INOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts, ISPR said.

On September 12, the ISPR said troops had also killed four “Indian-sponsored terrorists” during an IBO in Balochistan’s Mastung. On September 7, two people were seriously injured in Khuzdar’s Naal area when an improvised explosive device was detonated, police said.

Last month, security forces gunned down 50 terrorists over a four-day operation, foiling an attempt by militants to cross over from Afghanistan into Balochistan.

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...