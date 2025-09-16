Dozens of terrorists killed in Bannu, Lakki Marwat operations

LAKKI MARWAT: Dozens of terrorists were killed in intelligence-based operations in Bannu and Lakki Marwat over the weekend, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued on Monday.

Local sources claimed that fighter jets targeted militant hideouts in the Bakkakhel area of Bannu district, killing terrorists and injuring many others.

They said that a community hall and a school being used by the terrorists as safe havens and for storing explosive devices, rocket launchers, ammunition and explosives, were destroyed in the strikes on Saturday and Sunday.

The military’s media wing said that security forces killed 31 terrorists during the intelligence-based operations in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts. There was no mention of the aerial strikes in the official statement.

Five security officials, including army captain, martyred in Kech blast

The ISPR said that the operations were conducted by the security forces on the reported presence of Khawarij in the area.

The term ‘Fitna al Khawarij’ is used by the state to refer to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakis­tan (TTP). It said that during the operation in Lakki Marwat, security forces effectively engaged the terrorist location and, after an intense exchange of fire, 14 Indian-sponsored Khawarij were eliminated.

“Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Bannu, and in the ensuing exchange of fire, 17 more Khawarij were neutralised by the security forces”, the statement added.

The ISPR said that sanitisation operation was underway to eliminate any remaining Indian-sponsored Khawarij, reaffirming that security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

An official source said that law enforcement agencies had received credible reports about the movement of terrorists, who were planning subversive and terrorist activities, in the region.

He said that the presence of khawarij in the Shaikh Badin mountain range in Lakki Marwat district had also been reported, prompting security personnel to be placed on high alert and launch operations.

According to the source, the successful operation by security forces would help halt the terrorists’ movements and disrupt their plans.

Five security men martyred

On the other hand, in Balochistan’s Kech district, five security personnel, including an officer, were martyred in an explosion on Monday.

Official sources while confirming the attack said that militants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Mand area, near Pak-Iran border. The device was detonated by a remote control to target the vehicle moving between tehsil Dashat and Mand.

“The vehicle was blown up and all five security personnel were martyred,” a senior official told Dawn, identifying the martyred officer as Captain Waqir Kakar.

Other martyred personnel were identified as Naik Junaid, Naik Asmat, Lance Naik Khan Muhammad and Sepoy Zahoor Ahmed.

After receiving information about the incident, security forces rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby health facilities.

Later, the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the IED attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti paid tribute in a statement on X, saying: “Another brave son of Balochistan, Captain Waqir Kakar, embraced martyrdom while defending the people and his beloved Pakistan. His sacrifice will forever remain a shining chapter of courage and honour. Balochistan and Pakistan will never forget you.”

Saleem Shahid in Quetta also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025