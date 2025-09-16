E-Paper | September 16, 2025

UK defence academy to bar Israelis over Gaza conflict

AFP Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 10:54am
Smoke rises from the evacuated Al Ghefari tower, as it collapses after it was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City—Reuters
Smoke rises from the evacuated Al Ghefari tower, as it collapses after it was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City—Reuters

LONDON/MADRID: A prestigious UK government-run defence studies institute will not accept Israeli post-graduates from September 2026 over the Gaza war, the defence ministry said on Monday.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that enrolment for Israelis at the Royal College of Defence Studies would be paused next year, but current students would be allowed to remain.

The post-graduate college part of the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom offers training for “strategic thinkers and leaders within the armed forces and civil service”, according to its website, with international students allowed to study specific courses.

“UK military educational courses have long been open to personnel from a wide range of countries, with all UK military courses emphasising compliance with international humanitarian law,” an MoD spokesperson said.

Spain cancels major Israeli arms deal amid backlash

“However, the Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong,” the spokesperson said, calling for an “immediate ceasefire”.

A UK defence ministry official told parliament in June that the college was providing “non-combat academic courses” to “fewer than five” members of the Israeli military.

Amir Baram, the director general of Israel’s defence ministry, who studied at the college, denounced the decision as a “discriminatory act” and “disloyalty to an ally at war”.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

Gaza invasion
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...
Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...