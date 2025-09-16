‘Heavy, relentless’ Israeli bombing of Gaza City: resident

Israeli forces have intensified their assault on Gaza City, with nonstop bombardment, artillery and drone attacks, Al Jazeera reports.

It added that a witness told AFP there is “heavy, relentless bombing on Gaza City”, which has levelled homes and left people trapped under the rubble.

“We can hear their screams,” said 25-year-old resident Ahmed Ghazal.

The offensive comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and backed the operation, according to news outlet Axios.

It has prompted families of captives held in Gaza to launch protests outside Netanyahu’s official residence.