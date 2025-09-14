E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Upper parts of country to receive rain from next week, says PMD

Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 02:46pm

The upper parts of the country, including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan and parts of Punjab, are expected to receive fresh showers from 16 September.

As per an advisory issued by PMD, “A westerly wave is likely to approach [the] upper parts from 15th (evening/night) and may persist till 19th September.”

In KP, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in “Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak and Waziristan,” the advisory read.

While in Punjab, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum from 16 to 19 September with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Thang. Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad, the PMD has warned of rain from 18-19 September.

