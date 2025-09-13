READ: Climate emergency can drive real change

E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 10:00am

The declaration of a climate and agricultural emergency by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is not a surrender; rather, a call to arms.

It is a solemn recognition of the existential threat posed by a rapidly changing climate. More importantly, it represents a fleeting window of opportunity to enact fundamental reforms that are long overdue.

This is the moment to move beyond symbolic gestures and address the deep-seated vulnerabilities that have made our nation a recurring victim of climate-triggered disasters.

The recent floods have laid bare the catastrophic consequences of climate inaction, worsened by a legacy of poor governance and unsustainable practices.

Pakistan Floods 2025

