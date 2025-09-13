E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Journalist bodies alarmed over reporter Shahbaz Rana’s ‘unfair trial’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 08:42am
Journalist Shahbaz Rana speaks during a talk show. — X/@81ShahbazRana/File
Journalist Shahbaz Rana speaks during a talk show. — X/@81ShahbazRana/File

ISLAMABAD: Representatives of key journalist bodies on Friday expressed serious concerns over the continued trial of a senior journalist in a local court, without meeting fair trial requirements.

The concerns came from office-bearers of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists during an emergency meeting at the National Press Club.

According to a statement, the participants expressed their dismay over the indictment of senior journalist Shahbaz Rana by a local court, despite the fact that he had filed the report based on official records.

They announced that the journalist community would hold a protest against what they called a biased trial. The case against Rana is based upon a complaint of an FBR official, who alleged that the journalist’s report was defamatory and scandalous.

However, the meeting reviewed the report and noted that not only was the information available in the official record, the report had proven to be true based on factual evidence.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

