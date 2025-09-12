E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Flood threat remains severe at rivers’ confluence as Panjnad crosses 668,000 cusecs

Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 09:10am

Punjab is facing a relentless flood emergency as the Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers continue to swell, inundating thousands of villages and displacing millions across the province.

The situation intensified after Indian authorities issued alerts regarding rising water levels at Ganda Singh Wala and Ferozepur two days ago, prompting renewed evacuations along the Sutlej River.

Despite some areas witnessing a slight recession in water levels, the overall flood threat remains severe, with rescue and relief operations stretched across multiple districts.

At Panjnad Headworks on the Chenab River, water discharge surged to an exceptionally high level, crossing 668,000 cusecs. Between Wednesday morning and early Thursday, the flow increased by 100,000 cusecs, triggering mass evacuations in Alipur tehsil.

