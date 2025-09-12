Homage to Quaid-i-Azam on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The 77th death anniversary of Qu­­a­id-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was solemnly obs­e­­rved across the country on Thursday, with citizens and leaders paying tribute to the Father of the Nation through ceremon­ies, prayers, and rene­wed pledges to uphold his vision.

The day commenced with special prayers acr­oss mosques and places of worship nationwide, seeking eternal peace for Qua­id-i-Azam and invoking blessings for the country’s progress and prosperity.

Commemorative gatherings were held in most cities and towns of the country, honouring his pivotal role in securing an independent homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message, praised Quaid-i-Azam for giving Muslims not only a homeland but also dignity, identity, and self-respect. He hi­­ghlighted Quaid-i-Azam’s vision of a progressive and inclusive nation where all citizens enjoy equal rights and opportunities.

Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif lauded the Fa­­ther of the Nation’s political foresight and unwavering commitment to se­­c­­uring the rights of Mus­lims, noting that his struggle led to the establishment of the world’s first Islamic ideological state.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, in his message, described the Quaid-i-Azam’s life as a symbol of justice, integrity, and democratic values, and reaffirmed his belief in equal rights and opportunities for all citizens, regardless of religion, caste, or creed.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah visited Mazar-i-Quaid, where he laid a floral wreath, offered Fateha and paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam’s visionary leadership. The Sindh chief minister was accompanied by cabinet ministers.

Governor of KP Faisal Karim Kundi paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam for his unmatched vision and leadership in securing an independent homeland for Muslims. He emphasised that in the face of current national challen­ges, the Father of the Na­­tion’s principles of unity, faith, and sacrifice must serve as guiding lights.

