E-Paper | July 05, 2025

3 ‘terrorists’ killed during CTD operation in KP’s Lakki Marwat: police

Umar Bacha Published July 5, 2025 Updated July 5, 2025 01:45pm

Three suspected terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban’s (TTP) Tipu Gul group were killed in a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district last night, police said on Saturday.

Aamir Khan, the spokesperson for Lakki Marwat police, said in a statement today that the CTD, in collaboration with the local police, carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Bathani Neh area near Harama Tala village and killed three wanted militants.

The police statement said that the terrorists belonged to the TTP’s Tipu Gul group and were involved in the targeted killing of Waheedullah of the CTD, Traffic Constable Anwar Sher and Constable Idrees.

The statement added that the encounter lasted for about 25 minutes.

The police identified the suspected militants as Waseemullah alias Umar Khattab, Qudratullah alias Abu Bakr, and Hijratullah alias Hijrat.

They were residents of Gundi Khan Khel, Hijratullah, and Serai Gambila Town’s Harama Tala area of Lakki Marwat.

The police statement also mentioned that the terrorists were wanted by the Bannu CTD for blasts using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and attacks on police, among other serious crimes.

Lakki Marwat has long been a hotspot for terrorism and violence, with unrest dating back to the early 2000s. Militant attacks have become more frequent in recent months, despite ongoing efforts by local peace committees to maintain order and resist terrorist influence.

Last week, the leader of a peace committee and two of his companions were shot dead by terrorists in Lakki Marwat district.

Earlier in June, three terrorists were killed in the district’s Kot Kashmir area during a gun battle with the police and local peace committee, in which a cop was also martyred.

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Extreme step
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Extreme step

Legal experts have termed the move devoid of logic and an extreme measure.
Russian recognition
05 Jul, 2025

Russian recognition

NEARLY four years after the Afghan Taliban marched into Kabul, Russia has become the first country to recognise the...
Building collapse
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Building collapse

Why has the Sindh Building Control Authority been so helpless in enforcing its writ?
Restraint needed
Updated 04 Jul, 2025

Restraint needed

It should be borne in mind that the majority of voters in KP voted the PTI into power, and the electorate’s choice should not be trivialised.
Civil strangulation
04 Jul, 2025

Civil strangulation

THE HRCP has sounded the alarm about the increasingly shrinking space in which it is allowed to function. In a...
Unabated violence
04 Jul, 2025

Unabated violence

SEVERAL acts of terrorist violence over the past couple of days illustrate the grave threat militant groups continue...