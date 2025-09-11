E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Funeral begins for six killed in Israel Qatar strike

AFP Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 06:58pm
People attend a funeral held for those killed by an Israeli attack in Doha at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar on September 11. — Reuters
People attend a funeral held for those killed by an Israeli attack in Doha at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar on September 11. — Reuters
Mourners carry the bodies of the people killed by an Israeli attack in Doha during a funeral at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar, September 11. — Reuters
Mourners carry the bodies of the people killed by an Israeli attack in Doha during a funeral at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar, September 11. — Reuters

The funeral for six people killed in an Israeli strike targeting Hamas in Qatar began in a Doha mosque on Thursday amid tight security as the Gulf state’s ruler joined mourners.

One coffin bearing a Qatari flag and five others bearing Palestinian flags were brought to the mosque, live footage from Qatar television showed.

Facing the coffins, the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, prayed alongside dozens of mourners, some wearing traditional white robes, others wearing military uniforms.

The interior ministry said the dead would be buried in the Mesaimeer Cemetery after the funeral at Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque.

Authorities beefed up security, with checkpoints on access roads to the mosque.

Israel targeted Hamas leaders in Doha with air strikes on Tuesday but the group said its top officials survived.

Hamas said five of its members were killed — top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya’s son Hamam, his office director Jihad Labad and bodyguards Ahmad Mamlouk, Abdallah Abdelwahd and Mumen Hassoun.

Qatari Lance Corporal Badr Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi al-Dosari was also killed.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said he could not confirm Hayya’s fate.

The Hamas chief negotiator was not seen at the funeral, in the footage viewed by AFP.

Sheikh Mohammed said the Israeli attack had killed any hope for Israeli hostages in Gaza, adding that Qatar was reevaluating “everything” surrounding its role as mediator in ceasefire talks.

Doha has been a venue for several rounds of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

The emirate allowed Hamas to set up a political office in Doha in 2012 with the blessing of the United States, which has sought to maintain a communication channel with the group.

Sheikh Mohammed said he hoped for a collective regional response to the attack and that an Arab-Islamic summit would be held in Doha to decide on a course of action.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The day Kathmandu burned

The day Kathmandu burned

Pratibha Tuladhar
Triggered by a recent social media ban, Nepal's Gen Z took to the streets against corruption and nepotism. But none of them had foreseen the violence and unrest that transpired.

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...