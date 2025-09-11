E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Netanyahu mourns killing of ‘friend of Israel’ Charlie Kirk

Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 08:45am

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said Charlie Kirk — the Trump ally who was killed on Wednesday while speaking at an event in Utah — “was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom”.

“A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization,” Netanyahu said on the X platform.

“I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place,” he said.

“His boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact,” Netanyahu added.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...