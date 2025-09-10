E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Prince Harry donates $500,000 to help wounded children in Ukraine and Gaza

Published September 10, 2025

Prince Harry’s foundation is to donate $500,000 to projects including the World Health Organisation to help develop prosthetics and provide other support for children from Gaza and Ukraine, Reuters reports.

The announcement came on the third day of the prince’s visit to Britain, where he visited the Centre for Injury Studies, part of Imperial College London, to learn more about its work, especially its focus on injuries suffered by children and those sustained in natural disasters.

“No single organisation can solve this alone,” he said in a statement.

“Gaza now has the highest density of child amputees in the world and in history. It takes partnerships across government, science, medicine, humanitarian response and advocacy to ensure children survive and can recover after blast injuries.”

