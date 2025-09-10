Israel attacks Sanaa, al-Jawf in latest strikes on Houthis

Israel has struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the northern province of al-Jawf, with the Houthi health ministry saying it killed nine people and wounded 118 others in an initial toll, Reuters reports.

The Israeli military said it had struck military camps, the headquarters of the Houthi military “propaganda” department, and a fuel storage site.

The Houthi’s military spokesperson denied in a statement later that Israel targeted missile launchers. “Its strikes targeted purely civilian targets,” he said.

He added that two newspapers were targeted, with journalists and passers-by falling between dead and wounded.