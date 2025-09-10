Rights groups file case against German-Israeli soldier over suspected Gaza war crimes

Human rights lawyers in Germany have filed a lawsuit against an Israeli soldier of German origin over suspected involvement in the targeted killing of unarmed Palestinian civilians in Gaza, Reuters reports.

The European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights and three Palestinian human rights organisations said they filed a criminal complaint with Germany’s federal prosecutor against a sniper in the Israeli Defence Forces.

In a 130-page complaint, ECCHR said the groups submitted evidence, including investigative research and audiovisual recordings, alleging that the soldier belonged to the so-called “Ghost Unit” of the 202nd Paratroopers Battalion.

The ECCHR statement said its evidence indicated that members of the unit deliberately killed civilians in Gaza.