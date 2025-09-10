PM Shehbaz orders revival of taxpayers’ directory after 5 years

ISLAMABAD: In a major decision, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to resume publication of the taxpayers’ directory after a five-year gap, aimed at recognising and honouring responsible taxpayers.

The PM directed FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial to finalise the directory within a week so it could be tabled at the upcoming cabinet meeting for formal approval prior to its public release.

An official told Dawn that the new directory will differ from earlier editions by including both declared incomes and corresponding tax payments. Previous directories only listed contributions, omitting income details, many of which appeared understated.

“This decision requires formal cabinet approval,” the official said.

The PM issued the directive during a high-level meeting on FBR-related matters held on Tuesday.

The FBR last issued the directory on Sept 18, 2020, covering returns filed up to Sept 14 that year, along with a separate parliamentary directory for 2019.

Since then, no directory has been made public — first under the PDM-led government, then during the caretaker setup, and now under the current coalition.

According to a PM Sec­r­e­tariat announcement, the premier ordered early completion of the directory.

He stressed that responsible citizens who fulfil tax obligations form the backbone of the economy and should be publicly recognised, while decisive action must be taken against tax evaders.

The prime minister also instructed the FBR to promote a business-friendly environment, provide facilitation to taxpayers, and recruit professionals to help trace tax evaders and recover dues.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025