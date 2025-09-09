Heavy rains break 30-year record in Faisalabad

Heavy rains have broken a 30-year-old record in Faisalabad.

The highest rainfall of 184mm was witnessed in Ghulam Muhammadabad locality, while 175mm was recorded in Allama Iqbal Colony and 170mm in Gulistan Colony, 167mm on Jail Road and adjacent areas and 154mm of rain was recorded in Dogar Basti and Madina Town localities.

Low-lying localities were submerged with rainwater, and in some localities, rainwater was flowing through the houses, forcing the inmates to stay on the roofs or to shift to safer places.