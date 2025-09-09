Karachi’s Tariq Road declared no-parking zone in view of expected heavy showers

As Karachi faces the possibility of heavy showers and consequent urban flooding, the city’s traffic police have taken the pre-emptive measure of declaring both sides of Tariq Road “no-parking zone”.

The traffic police posted on X on Tuesday that the Met Office had predicted heavy rain and urban flooding for September 9 (today), in view of which “citizens, as well as all market associations, their members, and administrations are informed that both sides of Tariq Road have been declared no-parking zone”.

The police said the step was taken so that Tariq Road could be used as an alternative route in case Sharea Faisal, one of the city’s main arteries, “is affected”.

“Citizens, especially market associations and members, are requested to avoid parking on both sides of Tariq Road so that traffic flow is not hampered.”

Earlier in the morning, the traffic police reported drizzle in parts of the city. It advised commuters to exercise caution and warned them of slippery roads.

Mayor details preparatory measures

A day ago, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab conceded that despite precautionary measures, it was inevitable the city would take “a few hours” to recover after each downpour.

He was speaking at a press conference, where he outlined the city’s preparedness, limitations and political landscape amid the ongoing monsoon spell predicted to continue through Sept 8-10.

“The sea level is high — it might not take the water,” he explained, adding that this natural phenomenon was among the city’s biggest challenges during heavy rainfall.

Highlighting the city’s preparedness, the mayor claimed that all 46 major drains (nullahs) under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) leading to the sea had been “cleaned”, including the Gujjar, Orangi and Mehmoodabad nullahs.

“Additional pumps have been installed, machinery deployed, and 120 water and sewerage vehicles are active across the city,” he said.

Relief camps have been set up at key choke points to provide stranded citizens with water and biscuits, and municipal staff leave has been cancelled to ensure 24/7 field presence.

The mayor urged residents to remain calm and patient, advising them not to rush out during the rain.

