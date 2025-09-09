E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Karachi’s Tariq Road declared no-parking zone in view of expected heavy showers

Dawn.com Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 12:01pm

As Karachi faces the possibility of heavy showers and consequent urban flooding, the city’s traffic police have taken the pre-emptive measure of declaring both sides of Tariq Road “no-parking zone”.

The traffic police posted on X on Tuesday that the Met Office had predicted heavy rain and urban flooding for September 9 (today), in view of which “citizens, as well as all market associations, their members, and administrations are informed that both sides of Tariq Road have been declared no-parking zone”.

The police said the step was taken so that Tariq Road could be used as an alternative route in case Sharea Faisal, one of the city’s main arteries, “is affected”.

“Citizens, especially market associations and members, are requested to avoid parking on both sides of Tariq Road so that traffic flow is not hampered.”

Earlier in the morning, the traffic police reported drizzle in parts of the city. It advised commuters to exercise caution and warned them of slippery roads.

Mayor details preparatory measures

A day ago, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab conceded that despite precautionary measures, it was inevitable the city would take “a few hours” to recover after each downpour.

He was speaking at a press conference, where he outlined the city’s preparedness, limitations and political landscape amid the ongoing monsoon spell predicted to continue through Sept 8-10.

“The sea level is high — it might not take the water,” he explained, adding that this natural phenomenon was among the city’s biggest challenges during heavy rainfall.

Highlighting the city’s preparedness, the mayor claimed that all 46 major drains (nullahs) under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) leading to the sea had been “cleaned”, including the Gujjar, Orangi and Mehmoodabad nullahs.

“Additional pumps have been installed, machinery deployed, and 120 water and sewerage vehicles are active across the city,” he said.

Relief camps have been set up at key choke points to provide stranded citizens with water and biscuits, and municipal staff leave has been cancelled to ensure 24/7 field presence.

The mayor urged residents to remain calm and patient, advising them not to rush out during the rain.

More to follow

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...
Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...