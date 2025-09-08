Karachi sees light rain amid forecast for heavy showers

Parts of Karachi received light rain on Monday intermittently amid a forecast for heavy showers in the city from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The city is bracing for heavy rainfall over the coming days as strong monsoon currents penetrate Sindh as the PMD had said a day ago that a deep depression was expected to enter the southeastern parts of the province from India today.

While issuing a severe weather warning, the PMD had highlighted the likelihood of torrential rains, gusty winds and possible urban flooding across Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

According to rainfall figures from the PMD as of 5pm today, University Road received the most rain with 8.8 millimetres, followed by Gulshan-i-Maymar (8mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (7mm), Airport Old Area (6.6mm), Saadi Town (4.3mm), Korangi (4mm), PAF Faisal Base 3mm), Jinnah Terminal (2.8mm), Nazimabad (1.5mm), North Karachi (1.2mm) and Keamari (1mm).

In a message on X at 4:12pm, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said it had begun to rain again and urged people to avoid unnecessary movement.

He also held a meeting with senior Karachi officials regarding rain preparations, saying they agreed on alternate routes and traffic diversions in case of any eventuality.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority was directed to remain in the field with dewatering machines, pumps, and other necessary equipment to ensure the timely drainage of rainwater.

The PDMA director general informed the meeting’s members that 16 dewatering pumps were already installed at various choke points across the city.

He also said that rescue kits would be provided to field officers to enable immediate assistance to citizens and Rescue 1122 teams were put on high alert to respond promptly in case of emergencies and to carry out rescue operations with machinery to be deployed at key points, while the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would establish special camps to provide guidance and support to citizens.

Wahab was told that the cleaning of storm drains and choke points was expedited and union council chairmen were directed to ensure drainage of rainwater from inner streets during the rain spell.

The members also decided that control rooms would be established at the Commissioner’s Office and Police Office to ensure close coordination among all institutions.

K-Electric officials assured the meeting’s members that special control points were already set up to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the rains.

Sindh Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah stressed that all institutions must work in close coordination with a joint strategy to ensure smooth traffic management, effective drainage, and maximum facilitation for the people of Karachi during the upcoming rains.

On the order of the Sindh CM, the chief secretary conducted a review of the city’s preparedness for ongoing and expected rainfall.

According to a spokesperson, all deputy commissioners are on high alert along with their teams to manage any emergency situation.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has issued instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow throughout the city, while the DIG Traffic made a tour of various areas to oversee and implement traffic control measures.

“The district administration and municipal bodies are actively working to provide maximum public convenience,” the commissioner said.

A control room has been established at the Commissioner’s Office to continuously monitor the situation in the city and coordinate a timely response where needed.

The Karachi Traffic Police have issued an advisory urging residents to avoid low-lying areas and use designated alternate routes to stay safe.

In District Central, key roads like Powerhouse Chowrangi to Nagan Chowrangi are prone to waterlogging, the advisory read.

Commuters were advised to use diversions via Shafiq Mor, Godhra, and New Karachi. Those heading to North Nazimabad Blocks N, H, I can take routes through Imtiaz Store, Mujahid Colony, and Peoples Chowrangi.

“On Sharea Faisal and in District East, areas such as Nursery, Baloch Colony, Karsaz, and Drigh Road Underpass are expected to be heavily affected,” the advisory read.

Travellers going to and from Jinnah International Airport were asked to use alternative routes via Tariq Road, Stadium Road, Johar Chowrangi, and Shahrah-e-Bhutto.

Last month, 15 people were killed as rains had severely strained Karachi’s fragile infrastructure, causing stormwater drains and sewers to burst, and also disrupting industrial operations across the economic hub. Several areas experienced extended power and internet service outages, which continued late into the day, disrupting everyday life and adding to citizens’ misery.

Most of the deaths occurred due to collapsing structures, drowning and electrocution during the three days of rain, according to hospital officials.