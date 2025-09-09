E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Intermittent ‘heavy rain’ to continue today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

KARACHI: As most parts of the city saw intermittent showers on Monday, the Met Office has forecast heavy rain for Karachi on Tuesday (today) under the influence of a deep depression lying over southwest Rajasthan, India and southeastern Sindh.

According to the Met Office’s data, the maximum rain was recorded at the Met Office, University Road, (8.8mm) followed by Gulshan-i-Maymar 8mm, Gulshan-i-Hadeed 7mm, Airport area 6.6mm and Saadi town 4.3mm. Rain was also recorded in PAF Faisal Base, Nazimbad, North Karachi, Jinnah Terminal and Keamari.

Meanwhile, several other cities saw heavy rains including Nagarparkar 56mm, Diplo 43mm, Sakrand 45mm, Khairpur 37mm, Mirpurkhas 29mm, Dadu 24mm and Hyderabad 18mm.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

