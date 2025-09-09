Dir MPC opposes outsourcing of colleges, hospitals

LOWER DIR: A multiparty conference on Monday unanimously rejected the outsourcing of government colleges and hospitals and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the notification to this effect.

In a joint declaration issued after the meeting, leaders of various political parties expressed concern that outsourcing would open doors to corruption in government institutions.

The MPC decided to take the matter to both the district and provincial authorities, besides pursuing it in courts.

The participants criticised local lawmakers for their ‘indifference’ to public issues.

The joint declaration noted that dozens of schools and colleges in Jandol were currently closed, and warned that if these institutions were not made functional, the parties would launch protests.

ANP district president and former MPA Haji Bahadar Khan, JI former district chief Izazul Mulk Afkari, former Munda tehsil nazim Humayun Khan and others spoke on the occasion.

The participants also demanded the immediate commencement of BS programmes at Government Degree College for Girls and Government Degree College for Boys, Sadbar Kallay.

The participants stressed that health cards should be distributed strictly on merit, while ‘corruption’ in the scheme should be exposed.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Monday ordered the retirement of 37 personnel of Dir Levies following directives of the Peshawar High Court’s Mingora Bench.

According to a notification issued by deputy commissioner Arif Khan, the decision was taken in accordance with the decision made at the meeting of the high-powered committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government chaired by the additional chief secretary home department.

The officials to be retired from services on attaining the age of 51 and 45 years, respectively, include those with ranks of Havaldar, Naik, Lance Naik and Sepoy.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025