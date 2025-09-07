Pakistan win toss, bat first against Afghanistan in T20 tri-series final

Pakistan men’s captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first in the final of the Twenty20 International tri-series in Sharjah on Sunday.

Pakistan had secured their spot in the T20 tri-series final by a second 31-run win over the United Arab Emirates, while Afghanistan beat the UAE in a close finish by 4 runs on Friday.

Pakistan have one change since their last encounter against Afghanistan on Tuesday, with spinner Abrar Ahmed playing in place of pacer Haris Rauf.

In the tournament being played as a warm-up ahead of the Asia Cup — which starts on September 9 — both teams have faced each other twice in the lead-up to the final, with both having won one encounter each.

Pakistan beat Afghanistan comprehensively by 39 runs in the tri-series opener, while Afghanistan won the last encounter on Wednesday by 18 runs.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Nawaz.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi.