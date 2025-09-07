Israel says drone launched from Yemen struck arrivals hall at Ramon airport

Israel’s Airports Authority has said that a drone launched from Yemen struck the arrivals hall at Ramon Airport near the Red Sea city of Eilat, Reuters reports.

It said takeoffs and landings at the airport were halted, while it was working to restore normal operations as soon as possible.

The Israeli military said it was investigating the crash of a drone that was launched from Yemen and fell in the airport’s area.

The Israeli military said the incident was under review without providing details on the impact. It did not specify if the drone had fallen after it was intercepted or if it had been a direct hit.