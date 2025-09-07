E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Over 6,000 people relocated to safe locations in Sindh during last 24 hours: Sharjeel Memon

Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 10:50am

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that 6,288 people have been relocated to safe locations in Sindh during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the minister, a total of 128,057 people have been shifted to safe locations from flood-prone areas in 15 districts of Sindh so far.

In a statement, Inam further shared that 9,384 livestock have been moved to safe areas in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of relocated animals from flood-prone areas to 370,161.

The minister added that Tarbela Dam was filled to its full capacity while Mangla Dam was 88 per cent full.

Pakistan Floods 2025

