Israeli protesters appeal to Trump to intervene, stop Gaza conflict

Thousands of protesters have flooded the streets of Israel’s cities, issuing direct appeals to US President Donald Trump to force an end to the Gaza conflict and secure the release of the remaining captives, Al Jazeera reports.

Protesters packed a public square outside the military headquarters in Tel Aviv, waving Israeli flags and holding placards with images of the captives. Some carried signs, including one that read, “Trump’s legacy crumbles as the Gaza war persists”.

Another said: “President Trump, save the hostages now!”

“We think that Trump is the only man in the world who has authority over [Netanyahu], that can force Bibi to do this,” Tel Aviv resident Boaz told Reuters, referring to the Israeli prime minister.

Orna Neutra, the mother of an Israeli soldier who was killed on October 7, 2023, and whose body is being held in Gaza by Hamas, accused the government of abandoning its citizens.

“We truly hope that the United States will push both sides to finally reach a comprehensive deal that will bring them home,” she told the rally. Her son, Omer, is also American.