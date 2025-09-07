E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Israeli protesters appeal to Trump to intervene, stop Gaza conflict

Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 10:26am

Thousands of protesters have flooded the streets of Israel’s cities, issuing direct appeals to US President Donald Trump to force an end to the Gaza conflict and secure the release of the remaining captives, Al Jazeera reports.

Protesters packed a public square outside the military headquarters in Tel Aviv, waving Israeli flags and holding placards with images of the captives. Some carried signs, including one that read, “Trump’s legacy crumbles as the Gaza war persists”.

Another said: “President Trump, save the hostages now!”

“We think that Trump is the only man in the world who has authority over [Netanyahu], that can force Bibi to do this,” Tel Aviv resident Boaz told Reuters, referring to the Israeli prime minister.

Orna Neutra, the mother of an Israeli soldier who was killed on October 7, 2023, and whose body is being held in Gaza by Hamas, accused the government of abandoning its citizens.

“We truly hope that the United States will push both sides to finally reach a comprehensive deal that will bring them home,” she told the rally. Her son, Omer, is also American.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...