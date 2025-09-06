E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Use of wheat in feed mills banned

Published September 6, 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed an immediate ban on the use of wheat in feed mills across the province.

“In order to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat, Section 144 has been enforced,” the government said on Friday.

It said wheat would only be used in flour mills. This decision was made in view of possible wheat shortage in the province, it said.

It said that feed mills in Punjab had a stock of 104,184 metric tonnes of wheat.

According to the report of the secretary for Price Control and Commodities Management, feed mills intend to use this large quantity of wheat for poultry feed.

Wheat is a staple food for humans and should be used for flour production instead of poultry feed.

A 30-day ban on the use of wheat in feed mills has been imposed across the province.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

