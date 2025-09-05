0.2m acre land, 0.25m residents hit by Ravi, Sutlej in three Sahiwal dists

SAHIWAL: An estimated 201,001 (0.2m) acres of agricultural land and 250,000 (0.25m) residents across 1,000 villages have been hit by the riverine belts of the Ravi and Sutlej, affecting three districts of Sahiwal division.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, the Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala is experiencing an extremely high flood with 319,000 cusecs, while the Ravi at Balloki is flowing at 142,000 cusecs. The divisional administration has warned that over 100,000 people and surrounding villages may face further flooding within the next 24 hours.

In a rare convergence, District Okara’s farmland has been submerged by both rivers, whereas Sahiwal and Pakpattan have been affected by the Ravi and Sutlej, respectively.

Reports indicate that 146,949 acres were flooded by the Sutlej and 54,161 acres by the Ravi. Fortunately, no human or animal casualties have been reported so far. Rescue operations have evacuated 50,000 villagers and 25,000 livestock, while over 6,000 individuals are currently sheltering in temporary relief camps.

More than two dozen local philanthropists are actively providing food and medical aid in coordination with district administrations. Commissioner Asif Tufail affirmed that relief operations would continue until floodwaters recede.

Director Agriculture Shabaz Akhter said crop damage assessments were not done and are pending due to ongoing water flow in the affected belt. Once water moved down the crop damage data will be collected.

In Village Soda Rehmani, approximately 20 homes were submerged by the Sutlej following breaches in the Soda Rehmani and Bhani Noor Jhaniyain embankments at Pakpattan. Access roads to both settlements were washed away, leaving over two dozen villages cut off.

Many villagers are stranded along roadside embankments, where the district administration is delivering food supplies. On Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Asif Raza and DPO Javed Chadhar visited flood-hit areas in Pakpattan and shared a meal with the affected families. Irrigation officials confirmed that the Sutlej continues to erode land, threatening more villages in Tehsil Arifwala.

Additional Commissioner Dr. Saifullah inspected relief camps at 58-A/GD, ensuring the availability of essential medicines and food.

Meanwhile, the Ravi is causing further damage in Old Chichawatni and its surrounding riverine belt.

Multan Electric Power Company Superintendent Engineer Nasir Mahmood told Dawn that electricity is temporally suspended around 15 branch lines at Pakpattan, two at Qutab Sahana and four at Chichawatni, Pakpattan.

In Sahiwal’s Village 110/7-R, Sufi Shahzad, who is running a medical camp, appealed for uninterrupted medical supplies, saying that four feet of floodwater still stands in nearby fields. Dr. Asim Waqar of BHU reported shortages of allergy, cough, gastrointestinal, and fever medications.

Residents of Union Council 48, including Jingi Siyal, 18-C/7-R, 110/7-R, Kachi Balwana, Chalar Muhammad Riyana, and Donda Sadrana, are urgently requesting fodder for livestock, as grazing areas have been completely washed away, leaving animals hungry and vulnerable.

