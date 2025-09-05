E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Trump tells Europe to put economic pressure on China

AFP Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump urged European countries on Thursday to put economic pressure on China because of its support for Russia’s invasion of Ukra­ine, the White House said.

Speaking by video conference with European leaders gathered in Paris, Trump also said “Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war,” a senior White House official said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who also took part in the meeting, said earlier that Trump is “very dissatisfied” with European purchases of Russian oil, saying the buyers were Hungary and Slovakia.

Zelensky also said he discussed sanctions on Russia and protecting Ukraine’s airspace in the call that he and European leaders held with Trump.

Trump, whose efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine have failed to produce a breakthrough, has been tightlipped on what his next move will be as he seeks an end to the war. The United States has already decided to impose sanctions on India as punishment for buying Russian oil.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Flood accountability
05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

IN just a few weeks, Pakistan has been struck by its worst flooding since 2022, with Punjab facing devastation on a...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...