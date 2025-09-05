Trump tells Europe to put economic pressure on China

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump urged European countries on Thursday to put economic pressure on China because of its support for Russia’s invasion of Ukra­ine, the White House said.

Speaking by video conference with European leaders gathered in Paris, Trump also said “Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war,” a senior White House official said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who also took part in the meeting, said earlier that Trump is “very dissatisfied” with European purchases of Russian oil, saying the buyers were Hungary and Slovakia.

Zelensky also said he discussed sanctions on Russia and protecting Ukraine’s airspace in the call that he and European leaders held with Trump.

Trump, whose efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine have failed to produce a breakthrough, has been tightlipped on what his next move will be as he seeks an end to the war. The United States has already decided to impose sanctions on India as punishment for buying Russian oil.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025