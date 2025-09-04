Israel FM says no Macron visit unless France drops Palestinian state recognition

Israel’s foreign minister has said that his government will not agree to a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron so long as Paris plans to recognise a Palestinian state, AFP reports.

A statement from Israel’s foreign ministry said Gideon Saar told France’s top diplomat Jean-Noel Barrot in a phone call that “there is no room” for a presidential visit “as long as France persists in its initiative and efforts that harm Israel’s interests”.

Paris should “reconsider its initiative”, FM Saar told Barrot, arguing that the move would undermine regional stability and harm “Israel’s national and security interests”.

“Israel strives for good relations with France, but France must respect the Israeli position when it comes to issues essential to its security and future,” Saar said, according to the statement.