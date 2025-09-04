UNRWA unable to bring aid into Gaza for 6 months

UNRWA has renewed its call on Israel to lift restrictions on its Gaza aid operations, saying it has been unable to bring in supplies for six months, Al Jazeera reports.

“Families in Gaza have been left without essentials. UNRWA has not been allowed to bring in any aid for six months now,” said the agency in a post on X.

“Shelter items like mattresses, blankets and tents are much needed. UNRWA is ready to deliver — the siege must be lifted,” it added.

An Israeli law banning UNRWA from working on Israeli soil or with Israeli authorities came into effect in January, severely affecting the organisation’s life-saving work in Gaza.