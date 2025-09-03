Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raid, demolish 2 homes near Bethlehem

Israeli forces have killed a young Palestinian man during a raid on Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the Health Ministry has said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ministry identified the victim as 25-year-old Mohammed Jamal Omar Madani. Witnesses told Anadolu that undercover troops infiltrated the camp, sparking clashes with residents.

Another Palestinian was injured by Israeli gunfire before soldiers withdrew, arresting at least one person.

Military bulldozers accompanied by Israeli troops also demolished two Palestinian homes in the town of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, on claims of lacking building permits.