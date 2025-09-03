E-Paper | September 03, 2025

La Nina may return to impact climate patterns from Sept onward: World Meteorological Organisation

Amin Ahmed Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 09:50am
This aerial view shows partially submerged residential buildings following the overflowing of the Ravi River in Lahore on August 30. — AFP
This aerial view shows partially submerged residential buildings following the overflowing of the Ravi River in Lahore on August 30. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: La Nina may return to impact weather and climate patterns from September onward, according to the latest World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) update.

But despite the temporary cooling influence of La Nina, temperatures are still expected to be above average for much of the world, the WMO cautioned on Tuesday.

The WMO data indicates a 55 per cent likelihood that sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific will cool to La Nina levels from September to November. About 90 per cent of the excess heat from global warming is stored in the ocean, making ocean heat content a critical indicator of climate change.

“For October to December 2025, the probability of La Nina conditions slightly increases to about 60 per cent. There is little chance of El Nino developing during September to December,” WMO said in an update.

According to the UN agency, there is a slim chance (45 per cent) that Pacific temperatures will stay as they have for the past six months, when neither the cooling La Niña nor its opposite number, the warming El Niño, caused unusual spikes or dips in sea surface temperatures.

The UN agency’s forecast for the El Niño Southern Oscillation phenomenon is an important climate intelligence tool which could “save thousands of lives when used to guide preparedness and response actions”, insisted WMO Secretary-General, Celeste Saulo.

The information could also translate into millions of dollars of savings in agriculture, energy, health and transport, she said.

Important as La Nina and El Nino are in shaping our climate by altering ocean surface temperatures and impacting changes in winds, pressure and rainfall patterns, human-induced climate change is still “increasing global temperatures, exacerbating extreme weather, and impacting seasonal rainfall and temperature patterns”, the WMO noted.

Each year of the past decade has been the top 10 warmest on record, the UN agency warned earlier this year, with 2024 the hottest yet, with “exceptional land and sea surface temperatures and ocean heat”.

Citing six international datasets, WMO said that global average surface temperature was 1.55°C (34.79F) above the 1850-1900 average.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...