4 dead, 17 injured in blast at Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium: official

Four people were killed and 17 were injured in a blast at Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium on Tuesday night, according to a hospital official.

Quetta Civil Hospital spokesperson Dr Waseem Baig told Dawn.com: “Four people died and 17 were injured in the blast.”

A statement from the Balochistan Home Department said rescue teams had reached the scene and the injured were being taken to the hospital for treatment, adding that security forces had cordoned off the area and begun collecting evidence.

It said the government ordered a high-level investigation into the incident and appealed to the public not to heed rumours and to cooperate with institutions.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident and termed it a “cowardly act of enemies of humanity”.

He said that “malicious elements” were “playing with the blood of innocent citizens”, vowing that the “evil intentions of terrorists” would be thwarted at all costs.

“Instructions have been given to provide the best medical facilities to the injured. Hospital administration and medical staff should remain alert, there should be no negligence in the treatment of the injured,” he said.

Saying that the investigation committee had been ordered to submit its report soon, the chief minister said those involved in the incident would be brought to justice and security agencies had been instructed to immediately apprehend the perpetrators.

“Protection of people’s lives and property is the first responsibility of the government. Malicious elements will not be allowed to succeed in their designs against the peace. The federal and provincial governments will work together to ensure the protection of people’s lives and property.”

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar reached Civil Hospital on the chief minister’s instructions and was personally overseeing all medical relief activities.

He said that an emergency was imposed in all hospitals after the blast and all doctors and medical staff had been called for duty immediately, adding that the toll was at five dead and 15 injured.

Kakar further said that the regional blood centre was functional and emergency measures were underway to ensure the supply of blood, adding that the best medical facilities were being provided to the injured and operation theatres and ICUs in all hospitals were on alert, along with ambulance services and paramedical staff.

The minister expressed solidarity with the injured and assured all possible support to their families.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

More to follow.