E-Paper | September 01, 2025

SCO reflects the vision of peace and security

ANN | China Daily | Sudheendra Kulkarni Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

THE Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin from Aug 31 to Sept 1 could turn out to be one of the most successful in the organisation’s history, not least because the world order is changing, with the West rapidly losing its domination of global affairs, even though some Western leaders continue to desperately cling to the illusion of a unipolar world.

Today’s world has become irreversibly multipolar. Asia and Eurasia are regaining their rightful place in the emerging new world order. Against this background, four propitious developments have imparted to the SCO Summit extraordinary significance.

First, the end of the Russia-Ukraine conflict seems closer in sight. Not surprisingly, the conflict may not end in ways the Western powers wanted it to: Seeing Russia defeated, militarily and economically, disrupting Moscow’s friendly relations with China, weakening China with sanctions and trade restrictions, and subsequently establishing a Nato-style alliance in Asia was the strategic objective of the neo-imperialists. That goal now lies in tatters.

Second, the United States hoped to prop up India, which joined the SCO along with Pakistan in 2017, as a counterweight to China in its “pivot to Asia” strategy. Giving India a prominent place in the Quad, and projecting the four-country strategic grouping as a future “Asian Nato”, was part of its plan to check China’s rise. Some influential voices in Washington even urged India to quit the SCO and BRICS in return for a favorable treatment from the Western alliance. But circumstances prompted India to make timely course-correction, mainly because the US administration didn’t spare India in its tariff war. The 50 percent US tariffs to punish India for buying Russian oil have taken effect. Tensions have heightened.

Washington even tried to force New Delhi to stop purchasing Russian oil in a bid to drive a wedge between the two traditional partners. But India couldn’t oblige the US for energy security reasons.

On its part, China has stood in solidarity with India against the US’ tariff war. Xu Feihong, China’s ambassador to India, said: “The United States has imposed tariffs of up to 50pc on India and even threatened for more. China firmly opposes it. Silence or compromise only emboldens the bully. China will firmly stand with India to uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its core.” The thaw in India-China relations is evident from the fact that, after initial ambiguity, New Delhi announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the summit as well as meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines.

Third, China has made adroit diplomatic moves in the run-up to the summit to ensure all SCO member states are properly aligned to make the meeting a success. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made fruitful visits to New Delhi, Islamabad and Kabul. If China’s efforts bring about a reconciliation between Pakistan and Afghanistan (which has observer status in the SCO), it will succeed in further promoting “mutual trust, friendship and good-neighborliness” in the region.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

WHEN one thinks of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, one thinks of overcrowding and misery. Unbeknownst to many, the...
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...