SCO reflects the vision of peace and security

THE Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin from Aug 31 to Sept 1 could turn out to be one of the most successful in the organisation’s history, not least because the world order is changing, with the West rapidly losing its domination of global affairs, even though some Western leaders continue to desperately cling to the illusion of a unipolar world.

Today’s world has become irreversibly multipolar. Asia and Eurasia are regaining their rightful place in the emerging new world order. Against this background, four propitious developments have imparted to the SCO Summit extraordinary significance.

First, the end of the Russia-Ukraine conflict seems closer in sight. Not surprisingly, the conflict may not end in ways the Western powers wanted it to: Seeing Russia defeated, militarily and economically, disrupting Moscow’s friendly relations with China, weakening China with sanctions and trade restrictions, and subsequently establishing a Nato-style alliance in Asia was the strategic objective of the neo-imperialists. That goal now lies in tatters.

Second, the United States hoped to prop up India, which joined the SCO along with Pakistan in 2017, as a counterweight to China in its “pivot to Asia” strategy. Giving India a prominent place in the Quad, and projecting the four-country strategic grouping as a future “Asian Nato”, was part of its plan to check China’s rise. Some influential voices in Washington even urged India to quit the SCO and BRICS in return for a favorable treatment from the Western alliance. But circumstances prompted India to make timely course-correction, mainly because the US administration didn’t spare India in its tariff war. The 50 percent US tariffs to punish India for buying Russian oil have taken effect. Tensions have heightened.

Washington even tried to force New Delhi to stop purchasing Russian oil in a bid to drive a wedge between the two traditional partners. But India couldn’t oblige the US for energy security reasons.

On its part, China has stood in solidarity with India against the US’ tariff war. Xu Feihong, China’s ambassador to India, said: “The United States has imposed tariffs of up to 50pc on India and even threatened for more. China firmly opposes it. Silence or compromise only emboldens the bully. China will firmly stand with India to uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its core.” The thaw in India-China relations is evident from the fact that, after initial ambiguity, New Delhi announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the summit as well as meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines.

Third, China has made adroit diplomatic moves in the run-up to the summit to ensure all SCO member states are properly aligned to make the meeting a success. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made fruitful visits to New Delhi, Islamabad and Kabul. If China’s efforts bring about a reconciliation between Pakistan and Afghanistan (which has observer status in the SCO), it will succeed in further promoting “mutual trust, friendship and good-neighborliness” in the region.

