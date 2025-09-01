E-Paper | September 01, 2025

PTI to boycott by-poll for Senate seat on Aug 9th

Ikram Junaidi Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 09:11am

ISLAMABAD: The main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has announced boycott of the upcoming Senate by-election for the seat that fell vacant due to the disqualification of party senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

The Election Comm­ission of Pakistan (ECP) has set Sept 9 for polling to fill the vacant Punjab seat.

According to party’s media wing, the annou­ncement has been made by expected candidate Salma Ejaz, wife of Mr Ejaz. She has made it clear that she will not contest the by-election as she does not want to become part of the ‘fraudulent elections’.

PTI Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the founding chairman PTI Imran Khan has stated in his message that members of assemblies and senators affiliated with PTI, have been unjustly imprisoned under the false pretext of May 9 cases.

He also said that it will be an insult to them if the party decided to contest the election on seats which have been vacated due to their disqualification.

He said that, after getting the message, party’s political committee also decided that no candidate will be fielded on any seat apart from Mian Azhar’s seat which has been vacated after his death and his son Hammad Azhar will contest the election from there in Lahore.

“This decision gives a clear message that PTI will not accept any unjust or imposed electoral process. The party stands firmly with its workers and leaders and it will continue its struggle under all circumstances,” Mr Waqas said. According to media reports, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has awarded the ticket to former interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for the seat.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...