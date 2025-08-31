E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Bradman ‘baggy green’ cap sells for $287,000

AFP Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 05:52am

SYDNEY: A “baggy green” Test cap worn by Australian cricketing legend Don Bradman has been bought for Aus$438,550 (US$287,000) by the country’s National Museum, which called it an iconic slice of history.

Skipper Bradman, who famously averaged 99.94 in Test matches, sported the cap during England’s 1946-47 Ashes tour of Australia, the first to be played between the two sides after World War II.

National Museum director Katherine McMahon said that with cricket far from people’s minds during the war, the Test series represented a sign of hope and optimism.

“Sir Donald’s baggy green marks the life of Australia’s most celebrated batsman and reflects a time when sporting heroes gave Australians hope, following the heartbreak and hardship of World War II,” she said late on Friday.

“We are delighted this national treasure has found a home here at the National Museum of Australia for all Australians to enjoy.”

The cap, bought from a private owner, is one of 11 worn by Bradman known to exist.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

