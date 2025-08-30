PHOTOS: Mourners react during funeral of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 04:44pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel A mourner reacts during the funeral of Palestinians who were killed by Israeli fire while trying to receive aid and another killed in a strike on Friday, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on August 30. — Reuters A mourner reacts during the funeral of Palestinians who were killed by Israeli fire while trying to receive aid and another killed in a strike on Friday, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on August 30. — Reuters Mourners carry a body during the funeral of Palestinians who were killed by Israeli fire while trying to receive aid and another killed in a strike on Friday, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on August 30. — Reuters Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians who were killed by Israeli fire while trying to receive aid and another killed in a strike on Friday, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on August 30. — Reuters Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا غزہ کے معروف صحافی انس الشریف سمیت الجزیرہ کے 5 ارکان اسرائیلی حملے میں شہید Dawn News English Pakistan Flood Crisis: Punjab Braces for Worse Flooding as Dams Reach Capacity Floodwaters Inundate Chung, Reach Babu Sabu Homes HIV Crisis in Pakistan’s Adiala Jail: 148 Inmates Infected Pakistan’s Wheat Crisis Explained: Why Farmers Are Reluctant to Sow This Year Pakistan Flood Crisis: Punjab on High Alert as Rivers Overflow Gaza Update: WHO Runs Out of Medicine; Aid Flotilla Sets Sail Pakistan Flood Emergency: Punjab Submerged, Sindh on High Alert Comments Closed